Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Manson (upper body) will not be in the lineup against Vancouver on Thursday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Manson looks doubtful to suit up in the final two games of the season, either against Los Angeles and Anaheim on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. While the Avs will be getting Samuel Girard (undisclosed) back, they will now be without Ryan Lindgren (upper body) versus Vancouver, which means that Keaton Middleton should be expected to remain in the lineup.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
