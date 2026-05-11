Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Manson (upper body) is an option for Game 4 against Minnesota on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Following a four-game absence, Manson appears ready to return to the lineup after being a full participant during Monday's morning skate. He has chipped in two assists, five shots on goal, one blocked shot and 10 hits in three appearances this postseason. Manson's probable return to the lineup could make Nick Blankenburg a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Wild.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
26 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
28 days ago