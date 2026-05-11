Josh Manson News: Available to play
Manson (upper body) is an option for Game 4 against Minnesota on Monday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Following a four-game absence, Manson appears ready to return to the lineup after being a full participant during Monday's morning skate. He has chipped in two assists, five shots on goal, one blocked shot and 10 hits in three appearances this postseason. Manson's probable return to the lineup could make Nick Blankenburg a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Wild.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 38 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 38 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet26 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Late Streamers For Final Championship Push28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Manson See More