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Josh Manson News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Manson (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

After sitting out Saturday's on-ice session and being listed as day-to-day, Manson should be available for Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. Through the first two rounds of the 2026 playoffs, he has contributed two assists, eight shots on net and 13 hits in five appearances.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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