Josh Manson News: Back at practice
Manson (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
After sitting out Saturday's on-ice session and being listed as day-to-day, Manson should be available for Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. Through the first two rounds of the 2026 playoffs, he has contributed two assists, eight shots on net and 13 hits in five appearances.
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