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Josh Manson News: Garners helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Manson logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.

Manson dealt with an upper-body injury late in the regular season, which cost him three games. The 34-year-old defenseman snapped a five-game point drought when he set up Nicolas Roy's game-winning tally in overtime. Manson had a strong regular season with 31 points, 128 shots on net, 174 hits, 99 blocked shots, 91 PIM and a plus-42 rating over 79 appearances. Over seven previous postseason runs, the defenseman has earned 21 points across 65 outings, including eight points over 20 games during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship run in 2022.

Josh Manson
Colorado Avalanche
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