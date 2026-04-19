Josh Manson News: Good to go Sunday
Manson (upper body) will play in Game 1 against the Kings on Sunday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.
Following a three-game absence, Manson will return to the lineup in a third-pairing role. During the 2025-26 regular season, he accounted for five goals, 31 points, 128 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 174 hits and 91 PIM in 79 appearances.
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