Josh Manson News: Good to go Sunday

Manson (upper body) will play in Game 1 against the Kings on Sunday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Following a three-game absence, Manson will return to the lineup in a third-pairing role. During the 2025-26 regular season, he accounted for five goals, 31 points, 128 shots on net, 99 blocked shots, 174 hits and 91 PIM in 79 appearances.