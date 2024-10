Manson scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Manson stretched the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with a goal late in the second period. The defenseman has been steady on both sides of the puck despite the Avalanche's early defensive struggles. He's collected four points, 15 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating over nine outings. Manson has yet to go more than two games without a point.