Josh Manson headshot

Josh Manson News: Nabs helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Manson logged an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Manson returned from an upper-body injury that cost him the last 15 games of the regular season. He bumped Sam Malinski out of the lineup for this contest, though Malinski, Manson and Erik Johnson figure to be competing for two spots in the lineup throughout the playoffs. Manson was limited to 15 points, 105 hits, 59 blocked shots, 65 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 48 regular-season appearances due to various injuries.

