Josh Manson News: Plucks apple in loss
Manson logged an assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
The helper was Manson's third in his last nine games. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to fill a bottom-four role for the Avalanche, offering plenty of toughness and a little scoring upside as well. He's put up 29 points, 110 shots on net, 163 hits, 93 blocked shots, 89 PIM and a plus-39 rating over 72 appearances. Manson likely won't match his career high of 37 points from 80 games with the Ducks in 2017-18, but there's no denying he's been good in his role this year.
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