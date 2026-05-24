Josh Manson News: Pockets helper Sunday
Manson notched an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Manson has battled an upper-body injury this postseason, and this was his first point since Game 3 of the first round. The defenseman has three helpers, 12 shots on net, 21 hits, five blocked shots and eight PIM across eight playoff outings. As long as he can keep suiting up, he should have a steady bottom-four role.
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