Josh Manson News: Posts assist in win

Manson notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

The Avalanche were nursing a lead when Nikolai Kovalenko scored in the dying seconds. The helper was Manson's first career power-play point, but he shouldn't be expected to be a contributor in that area moving forward. The defenseman has five points, 16 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 13 contests. He brings physicality in a bottom-four role and is producing offense at a pace similar to last season when he logged 25 points in 76 regular-season outings.