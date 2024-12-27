Josh Manson News: Ready to return

Manson (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and draw into the lineup Friday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Manson has a goal, six points, 51 hits and 34 blocks in 24 outings in 2024-25. He missed 12 consecutive games due to the injury. Manson skated alongside Samuel Girard during the morning skate, so Girard will probably be his defensive partner for the upcoming game. John Ludvig, who might have played if Manson wasn't ready to return, will likely be a healthy scratch.