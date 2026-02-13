Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey Injury: Expected to miss Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 11:29am

Morrissey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Canada's game against Switzerland on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Morrissey left Thursday's 5-0 victory over Czechia due to the injury. Travis Sanheim is expected to draw into the lineup Friday as a result of Morrissey's absence. The 30-year-old Morrissey's next chance to play will come Sunday when Canada takes on France.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago