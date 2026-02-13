Josh Morrissey Injury: Expected to miss Friday's game

Morrissey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Canada's game against Switzerland on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Morrissey left Thursday's 5-0 victory over Czechia due to the injury. Travis Sanheim is expected to draw into the lineup Friday as a result of Morrissey's absence. The 30-year-old Morrissey's next chance to play will come Sunday when Canada takes on France.