Josh Morrissey Injury: Likely to miss time after Olympics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Morrissey (upper body) will likely be sidelined when the Jets resume play this week, TSN.ca reports Monday.

Morrissey missed five games at the Olympics after sustaining an upper-body injury during Canada's tournament opener, and the issue is expected to force him to miss some time in the NHL. The blueliner still needs to be evaluated by the Jets' medical staff once he returns from Italy, and it's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to suit up again for Winnipeg.

