Josh Morrissey Injury: Not available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Morrissey (upper body) has been ruled out of Sunday's goal-medal game versus the United States, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey was injured in Canada's opening game of the Olympics against Czechia on Feb. 12 and will miss his fifth straight game. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 42 points across 56 NHL games this season. His chances of playing in Vancouver when the NHL resumes action Feb. 25, is beginning to look doubtful.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
