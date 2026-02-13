Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey Injury: Not playing versus France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Morrissey (undisclosed) will not participate in Canada's final group-stage game versus France on Sunday, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

Canada has already secured the top spot in Group A, securing its advancement to the tournament's quarterfinals round. As such, Morrissey won't need to risk further injury in the last group-stage game. He hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the Olympics, but it remains to be seen if the defenseman will suit up in the quarterfinals.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey
