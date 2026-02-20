Josh Morrissey Injury: Not ready to return Friday

Morrissey (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Friday's semifinal game versus Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Morrissey has been skating but hasn't played since getting hurt in Canada's tournament opener against Czechia on Feb. 12. He has 10 goals and 32 assists across 56 appearances for Winnipeg this season. It remains unclear if he will play in the bronze- or gold-medal game for Canada on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.