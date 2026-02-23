Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 2:38pm

Morrissey (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

Morrissey's placement on IR confirms that the blueliner will miss a period of time, which coincides with earlier reports Monday. The 30-year-old defenseman missed each of Canada's last five games at the 2026 Winter Olympics after leaving their first contest following a collision with Czechia's Ondrej Palat. Morrissey has compiled 10 goals, 42 points, 104 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 56 games for Winnipeg this season. The Jets' task of rejoining the wild-card race in the Western Conference will be difficult without their lead defenseman, who will miss at least three games. His earliest chance to return is March 3 versus Chicago.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
