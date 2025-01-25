Fantasy Hockey
Josh Morrissey Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Morrissey is dealing with an illness, leaving his status for Sunday's matchup with the Flames unclear, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey won't practice Saturday and his status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's home game versus Calgary. The 29-year-old Morrissey has yet to miss a game this year, logging five goals and 42 points across 50 contests.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
