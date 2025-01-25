Josh Morrissey Injury: Under the weather
Morrissey is dealing with an illness, leaving his status for Sunday's matchup with the Flames unclear, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Morrissey won't practice Saturday and his status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's home game versus Calgary. The 29-year-old Morrissey has yet to miss a game this year, logging five goals and 42 points across 50 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now