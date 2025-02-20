Fantasy Hockey
Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't face Team USA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 4:43pm

Morrissey will miss Thursday's clash against Team USA because of an illness, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Morrissey has seven goals and 46 points in 56 outings with Winnipeg in 2024-25. He's appeared in three games during the 4 Nations Face-Off, recording no points, two PIM and three shots while averaging 21:32 of ice time. Thomas Harley will draw into the lineup due to Morrissey's absence.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
