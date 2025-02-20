Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't face Team USA

Morrissey will miss Thursday's clash against Team USA because of an illness, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Morrissey has seven goals and 46 points in 56 outings with Winnipeg in 2024-25. He's appeared in three games during the 4 Nations Face-Off, recording no points, two PIM and three shots while averaging 21:32 of ice time. Thomas Harley will draw into the lineup due to Morrissey's absence.