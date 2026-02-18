Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Morrissey (undisclosed) isn't available for Wednesday's quarterfinals game against Czechia.

Morrissey hasn't been in the lineup since exiting Thursday's 5-0 victory over Czechia during Canada's opening game of the round robin. The 30-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 42 points in 56 outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26. If Canada beats Czechia on Wednesday, then Morrissey might be able to return Friday for the semifinals.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey
