Josh Morrissey Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Morrissey (undisclosed) isn't available for Wednesday's quarterfinals game against Czechia.
Morrissey hasn't been in the lineup since exiting Thursday's 5-0 victory over Czechia during Canada's opening game of the round robin. The 30-year-old defenseman has 10 goals and 42 points in 56 outings with Winnipeg in 2025-26. If Canada beats Czechia on Wednesday, then Morrissey might be able to return Friday for the semifinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More