Josh Morrissey News: Available for Sunday's matchup

Morrissey (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Flames, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Morrissey was unable to practice Saturday due to an illness, but he won't be forced to miss game action due to the ailment. Over 11 appearances this month, he's racked up two goals, six assists, 13 blocked shots and three hits while averaging 22:42 of ice time.