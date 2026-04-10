Josh Morrissey News: Deposits goal in win

Morrissey scored a goal, placed four shots on net and served two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Morrissey's tally over halfway through Thursday's second period placed the Jets up 2-1, which would help the team keep the lead for the remainder of the contest. Overall, he is up to 14 goals, 55 points, 136 shots on net and 110 blocked shots across 73 games this season. The 31-year-old blueliner has been highly effective in the offensive zone recently with nine points and 21 shots on net over his last nine games. With four games remaining on Winnipeg's regular-season schedule, Morrissey sits five points away from 60 on the year, giving him an outside chance to record 60 points or more in each of the last four seasons.