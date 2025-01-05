Fantasy Hockey
Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey News: Deposits goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Morrissey scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Morrissey ended a nine-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He wasn't slumping during that stretch, racking up eight assists and a plus-6 rating as he continues to lead the way on the Jets' blue line. For the season, the 29-year-old defenseman has four goals, 33 assists, 83 shots on net, 65 blocked shots, 27 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 41 contests.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
