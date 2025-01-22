Josh Morrissey News: Dishes pair of assists

Morrissey provided two assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Morrissey assisted on second-period tallies by Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi. This was Morrissey's first multi-point effort since Jan. 2 versus the Ducks, but he still put up four points over the eight contests in between. The star defenseman is at five goals, 37 helpers, 103 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 49 outings.