Josh Morrissey News: Dishes pair of assists

Morrissey notched two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Morrissey has three helpers over his last two contests following a recent four-game slump. The 30-year-old defenseman has largely been consistent as usual this year, earning 59 points (12 goals, 47 assists) over 78 outings. He's added 168 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating while playing big minutes on the Jets' top defensive pairing.