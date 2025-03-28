Josh Morrissey News: Draws power-play helper

Morrissey logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Morrissey had been limited to four even-strength points over his previous eight outings. He helped out on Alex Iafallo's power-play tally in the second period, which stretched the Jets' lead to 3-0. Morrissey is up to 56 points (22 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-11 rating through 72 contests this season.