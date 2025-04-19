Josh Morrissey News: Earns two helpers in win

Morrissey notched two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

Morrissey helped out on tallies by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. With eight points and a plus-7 rating over his last five contests, Morrissey is in peak form to begin the postseason. The 30-year-old earned 62 points (22 on the power play) while adding 172 shots on net, 113 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 80 regular-season outings in a top-pairing role.