Josh Morrissey News: Expected to return against Anaheim

Morrissey (rest) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Ducks.

Morrissey rested during Sunday's loss to the Oilers, but he participated in Wednesday's morning skate and should be back in action against Anaheim. He's made 79 appearances this season, recording 14 goals, 47 assists, 110 blocked shots, 49 hits and 22 PIM while averaging 24:22 of ice time.