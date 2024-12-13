Josh Morrissey News: Extends productive run

Morrissey scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Morrissey scored his third goal of the season in this loss to the Golden Knights, and the 29-year-old blueliner remains a very productive defenseman regardless of the fantasy format you're playing. He's cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances, and on the season, he's up to 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) across 31 contests.