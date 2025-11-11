Morrissey has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the Jets' last nine games, with the lone exception being last Tuesday's shutout loss to the Kings. The 30-year-old blueliner had two points, including his goal, in the first period, and he added a power-play helper on Gabriel Vilardi's tally in the third. Morrissey is up to three goals, 16 points (four on the power play), 30 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 contests. All three of his goals have come in the last six games.