Josh Morrissey News: Nets pair of goals

Morrissey scored two goals and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Morrissey was a hero late in the game for Winnipeg as he tallied both of his goals in the final period of regulation. The latter of his two goals was scored with less than four minutes left in the third period to tie the game and ultimately send the game to overtime. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has 12 goals, 59 points, 168 shots on net and 109 blocks in 78 appearances this season. With his pair of twine finders Saturday, Morrissey now holds a three-game point streak, which includes back-to-back games with two points. If he can post one more point over the final few games of the regular season, Morrissey will have reached the 60-point mark for the third consecutive season.