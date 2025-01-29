Josh Morrissey News: Posts helper in win

Morrissey notched an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Morrissey was initially questionable to play Sunday versus the Flames due to an illness, but he suited up in that game. He looks to be healthy again -- his ice time rebounded to 23:51 Tuesday after he logged 20:24 on Sunday, which was his third-lowest mark of the season. Overall, Morrissey is at 43 points 107 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 33 hits and a plus-11 rating over 52 appearances this season.