Josh Morrissey News: Pots two goals
Morrissey tallied two goals, a minus-2 rating and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Morrissey extended his point streak to three games and has amassed three goals and nine points over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old could reach the 70-point plateau for the second time in three regular seasons and is one of the most reliable fantasy rearguards.
