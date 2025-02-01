Fantasy Hockey
Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey News: Pots two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 1, 2025 at 7:23pm

Morrissey tallied two goals, a minus-2 rating and three shots during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Morrissey extended his point streak to three games and has amassed three goals and nine points over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old could reach the 70-point plateau for the second time in three regular seasons and is one of the most reliable fantasy rearguards.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
