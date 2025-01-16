Josh Morrissey News: Reaches 40-point mark

Morrissey notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Morrissey earned his first power-play point since Dec. 23 against the Maple Leafs. He has done damage at even strength since the holiday break, with six of his seven points over his last 10 contests coming at evens. The helper was Morrissey's 40th point this season, 17 of which have come on the power play. The star defenseman has added 96 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances.