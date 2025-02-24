Josh Morrissey News: Ready to rock

Morrissey (illness) will play against San Jose on Monday, Jamie Thomas of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey sat out Canada's championship win at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday and missed Winnipeg's 4-3 shootout victory over St. Louis on Saturday. The 29-year-old blueliner has amassed seven goals, 46 points, 114 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and 33 hits through 56 games this season. Due to Morrissey's return, Ville Heinola will be a healthy scratch versus the Sharks on Monday.