Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey News: Removed from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Morrissey (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.

Following a five-game absence, Morrissey appears ready to return to the lineup against Vancouver on Saturday. He has accounted for 10 goals, 42 points, 104 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 56 appearances this season.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
