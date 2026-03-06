Josh Morrissey News: Removed from IR
Morrissey (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Following a five-game absence, Morrissey appears ready to return to the lineup against Vancouver on Saturday. He has accounted for 10 goals, 42 points, 104 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 56 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More