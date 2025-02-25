Josh Morrissey News: Scores big goal in return

Morrissey scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

After sitting out Team Canada's championship win in the 4 Nationals Face-Off as well as the Jets' first game after the break due to an illness, Morrissey was back in action Monday and scored the tying tally with just 26 seconds left in regulation, blasting a one-timer through traffic past Vitek Vanecek. Morrissey has been his usual productive self since the calendar flipped to 2025, delivering five goals and 13 points in his last 18 appearances with 38 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.