Josh Morrissey News: Scores OT winner in return
Morrissey scored the game-winning goal, registered an assist and fired five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver.
Morrissey played the hero in Saturday's contest with the game-winning goal less than two minutes into the extra period. Saturday's contest marked Morrissey's return to the lineup after he sustained an upper-body injury in Canada's first game of round-robin play at the Olympics. With the Jets, the 30-year-old blueliner has 11 goals, 44 points, 109 shots on net and 94 blocked shots across 57 games this season. He profiles as a high-level fantasy option among defensemen for the remainder of the regular season as the Jets push for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Morrissey See More