Josh Morrissey News: Set to play in Game 2

Morrissey (upper body) is set to return to the lineup for Friday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Morrissey missed nearly two whole games after getting hurt early in Game 7 of the first round versus the Blues. The 30-year-old will resume his top-pairing role and retake his place on the first power-play unit. The Jets are working from behind after dropping Game 1 to the Stars by a 3-2 score Wednesday, but getting Morrissey back should help them in all zones.