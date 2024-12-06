Josh Morrissey News: Supplies two more assists

Morrissey logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Morrissey has five helpers over his last four games. His secondary assist on Kyle Connor's second-period tally was Morrissey's first power-play point since Nov. 22. The 29-year-old blueliner is producing at an elite rate with 25 points (10 on the power play), 58 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 17 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 27 outings this season.