Josh Morrissey News: Two apples in win

Morrissey recorded two even-strength assists in Sunday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Morrissey delivered his third multi-point effort in his last four games after garnering a pair of primary assists Sunday. The left-shot blueliner set up Vladislav Namestnikov in the first period before adding a helper on Cole Perfetti's empty-netter in the final frame. Morrissey has produced two goals, 13 assists, six power-play points and a plus-7 rating over 12 appearances.