Josh Morrissey headshot

Josh Morrissey News: Two helpers against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:53am

Morrissey picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

The veteran blueliner had a hand in tallies by Jonathan Toews in the first period and Kyle Connor in the second as the Jets scored three straight goals on the power play to seize control of the game. Morrissey is putting together a productive finish to the season, collecting a goal and eight points over the last eight contests, and through 72 games, he's piled up 13 goals and 54 points.

Josh Morrissey
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now