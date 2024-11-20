Josh Morrissey News: Two-point night Tuesday

Morrissey notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

It's the blueliner's first multi-point performance since Nov. 3, but his sixth of the season in 19 contests. Morrissey is off to a flying start to the campaign, mirroring the success of the league-leading Jets, and he's piled up two goals and 19 points with 39 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 14 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating.