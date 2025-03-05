Josh Morrissey News: Two power-play points Tuesday

Morrissey recorded a power-play goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Morrissey has notched three points over his five appearances since the 4 Nations break, and the 29-year-old continues to be a reliable offensive weapon for the Jets out of the blue line. He's on the verge of recording a fourth straight campaign with double-digit goals, and if he stays injury-free, he might reach the 60-point plateau for the third straight season.