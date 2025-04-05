Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris Injury: Back on ice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Norris (mid body) skated on his own Friday, Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat reports.

The Sabres are still hopeful of getting Norris back in the lineup before they finish the season at home versus Philadelphia on April 17. Norris, who has missed the last 10 games with the injury, has played only three games in a Buffalo uniform since his trade from Ottawa, scoring once and adding an assist.

