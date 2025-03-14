Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris Injury: Being evaluated by medical staff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Norris is being checked by the Sabres' medical staff for an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, making him questionable to face Vegas on Saturday.

Norris hasn't been officially ruled out against the Golden Knights but fantasy players may want to consider benching him in their fantasy lineups just to be safe. In his three appearances for Buffalo, the 25-year-old center has garnered one goal, one assist and two hits while filling a first-line role. If Norris can't play Saturday, the team may consider moving Tage Thompson to center while shifting Alex Tuch up to the top line.

