Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Dealing with nagging injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:42am

Norris (undisclosed) said he is day-to-day and plans to return before the end of the regular season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Tuesday.

Hamilton also relayed that Norris said his undisclosed injury is something that has been bothersome on and off all season, and it recently popped up again. The Sabres are all but mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, so Norris will more than likely be given all the time he needs to make a full recovery.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
