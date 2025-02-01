Josh Norris Injury: Leaves late in game with injury
Norris (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Norris left the contest in the third period. He had a shorthanded goal on two shots in the 6-0 win. The 25-year-old has 19 goals, 31 points and 92 shots on net through 50 appearances this season. Norris should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's road game in Nashville.
