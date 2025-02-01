Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Leaves late in game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Norris (undisclosed) was injured in Saturday's game versus the Wild, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Norris left the contest in the third period. He had a shorthanded goal on two shots in the 6-0 win. The 25-year-old has 19 goals, 31 points and 92 shots on net through 50 appearances this season. Norris should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's road game in Nashville.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
