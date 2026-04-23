Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Norris (undisclosed) will not play in Boston for Game 3 on Thursday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Head coach Lindy Ruff would not divulge the reason for Norris' absence, but ruled out an illness. Norris had a six-game point streak to end the regular season, but was held off the scoresheet in the opening two games of the series. Noah Ostlund (upper body) will replace Norris in the lineup Thursday. Norris could return to action as early as Sunday for Game 4 in Boston.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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