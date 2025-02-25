Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Norris (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice and might return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ottawa will evaluate Norris further Wednesday morning before determining his availability. Still, he appears close to being an option after missing the last five games. Norris has produced 19 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 126 hits in 50 appearances this season. Once healthy, he will occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
