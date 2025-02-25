Josh Norris Injury: Practices Tuesday

Norris (upper body) participated in Tuesday's practice and might return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ottawa will evaluate Norris further Wednesday morning before determining his availability. Still, he appears close to being an option after missing the last five games. Norris has produced 19 goals, 31 points, 92 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 126 hits in 50 appearances this season. Once healthy, he will occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play.